Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy leading to snowfall later on

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover is on the increase over West Michigan today as our next weather system is set to arrive late this evening lasting through Friday evening. In the meantime, we expect still seasonal temperatures today in the lower 40s with a few possible breaks of sunshine. Widespread snow showers are likely to accumulate on Friday, which will create travel impacts for the morning commute and perhaps again for the evening commute. Snow will move out Friday evening. Our forecast models are leaning towards a widespread 3" to 6" of snow. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been issued for everyone across West Michigan starting at 7 p.m. today continuing until 11 a.m. Friday. For more information regarding this storm, click HERE. Sunshine sweeps back in for Saturday, with a small chance for light snow on Sunday and Monday. Winter isn't over in West Michigan quite yet. Don't forget to move the clocks forward one hour THIS WEEKEND Saturday night as we return to Daylight Saving Time. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Snow develops in the late evening. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds east at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers. Breezy winds. Lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Widespread accumulating snow likely and breezy. Most locations will see about 3" to 6" of snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds could gust to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the middle 30s. Don't forget to move the clocks FORWARD one hour as we return to Daylight Saving Time!

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some light snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

