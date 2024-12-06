Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, few snow showers or flurries

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A few light snow showers or flurries are possible today under mostly cloudy skies. We expect mainly dry and quiet conditions the new days before a bigger, brief warm up occurs on Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid/upper 40s. Rain chances will accompany the warm on Monday, with a few rain/snow showers possible Tuesday. There are indications that another cold snap may be coming by the middle of next week with more lake effect snow chances possible, but that may also be temporary. Longer range forecast models show we may spike back into the 40s by mid December again. Stay with FOX17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers or flurries possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: A chance of evening light snow showers or flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Slight of light rain/snow showers, mainly from Grand Rapids to the north. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with isolated areas of a rain/snow mix. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs around 30.

