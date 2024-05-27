Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, few showers possible

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Plan ahead for a cooler and breezy Memorial Day! High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with strong winds from the west-northwest. Wave heights in Lake Michigan will range between 4 to 6 feet. Spotty showers are possible on Memorial Day and Tuesday. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light scattered rain showers. A rumble of thunder possible too. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph. Lake Michigan wave heights between 4 to 6 feet.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and a rumble of thunder. Lows in the mid 50s. West-northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool with isolated rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Chance of a stray shower in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube