Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, few showers or sprinkles

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for mostly cloudy skies today and cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 60s. A few light showers or sprinkles are possible as a frontal system slides through the state. We'll see more sunshine by Wednesday with highs back into the 70s. We remain in the 70s for the foreseeable future! Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday.

SOMETHING WE'RE TRACKING: There's currently an Air Quality Alert in place over northern Iowa. According to the National Weather Service, this is the first round of Canadian wildfire smoke of 2024. This wildfire smoke has shifted through Wisconsin and Minnesota behind a cold front that will eventually pass through West Michigan. At this moment, West Michigan is not under an Air Quality Alert. This is something we will be monitoring into Tuesday. While we don't expect an advisory to be issued here, there may be some residual smoke traversing the state.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers or sprinkles are possible...especially through the morning hours. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear to partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain likely to develop overnight. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

