Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, cold, snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A "clipper system" is moving through today creating an energized round of light lake effect snow. Areas within 5-10 miles of Lake Michigan will have the chance of seeing about 1" to 3" of snow with this system. Inland areas will likely receive only a dusting to less than an inch of snow. The cold air will stick around through the weekend into next week. Another quick 1-2" of snow is possible Friday P.M. and night into early Saturday from the next system. Another round of heavier and more widespread snow is possible for Sunday into Monday, though there is still some uncertainty with that system. If you are a winter weather lover, this cold pattern looks to be in place through at least the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely, especially west of U.S. 131 closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline. Grand Rapids. Locally heavy snow is likely for some communities within 5-10 miles of Lake Michigan, while inland areas receive a dusting to perhaps an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few light lake effect snow showers or flurries. Lows in the upper teens. Winds northwest/southwest light.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, dry, and quiet. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with P.M. and night snow developing. Another 1" to 2" possible. Highs in the mid-upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of A.M. snow showers or flurries. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy early, with scattered snow showers late in the day. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

