Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, cold, few light snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Light snow showers or flurries are expected this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy and cold conditions remain today. wind chills will be in the single digits again today! Additional light snow moves in with another system late this evening into Thursday morning with 1-2" possible. Some higher amounts are possible north and west of Grand Rapids with some lake enhancement (Muskegon northward) A slow warming trend starts tomorrow with highs back into the low/mid 30s Thursday and Friday. It looks like cold temperatures, including another true Arctic blast and additional snow chances are likely next week with highs only in the single digits and wind chills in the double digits below zero. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Light morning snow showers or flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with more light snow developing. Most locations see about 1" to 2", but some lake enhancement could provide slightly higher totals from Muskegon northward. Lows in the teens. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Light morning snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly south/east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the lower 30s early, but falling through the day.

SUNDAY: Another blast of Arctic air arrives! This will be the coldest air of the season thus far. Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs in the teens. Winds chills below zero.

MONDAY: Arctic air infiltrates the Great Lakes and much of the country. Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold with lake effect snow showers likely. Highs only in the single digits with wind chills in the double digits below zero.

