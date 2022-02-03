Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & cold

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloudy skies hold on this morning as snow showers ended overnight but the chance of a few light showers are possible southeast of the I-94 areas. As our latest winter storm departed it leaves arctic air in its wake for the next few days. Highs will be in the upper teens and lower 20s through Saturday with common wind chills in the single digits. Our next shot for snow showers looks to arrive Friday evening into early Saturday morning with a weak disturbance sliding across West Michigan. This could bring a coating of snow highest totals along the lakeshore but nothing significant. A few flurries are possible once again later Sunday evening into Monday morning but this appears quite weak. Temperatures eventually moderate early next week as numbers climb back into the low to mid 30s by Tuesday into Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow still possible for sections south and east of the I-94 area. Highs near 20. North-northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the single digits above zero to single digits below zero. Northeast to north winds at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Evening and nighttime flurries / snow showers. Highs in the upper teens.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers chances in the evening. Highs in the upper 20s/ lower 30s.

