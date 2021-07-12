Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance shower or storm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Most of today will likely be similar to Sunday with mainly rain-free conditions and just spotty showers or storms. Tuesday brings a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a warmer and more humid air mass pushes into the region along with the passage of an upper-level disturbance. As one storm system departs and another approaches, most of Wednesday will likely stay dry before a renewed chance at wet weather arrives Thursday. Skies look much drier by next weekend, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the middle 60s. East/southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms as a low pressure system tracks over the state. More humid too with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds at 6 to 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Humid with highs in the low/mid 80s.

