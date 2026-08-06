Tonight's Forecast: Isolated showers, patchy fog

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki: Isolated showers or storms are possible overnight, mainly south and east of Grand Rapids. Fog may develop once again overnight as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 60s with high dew points. There will be multiple disturbances moving through between Friday and early next week that keep rain and storm chances elevated. Friday and Saturday will be fairly dry, with an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible each day. The better chance for widespread rain and storms comes with a system late Sunday through Monday. We are not anticipating severe weather at the moment but a few storms could be briefly strong. Early next week we dry out a bit, but lingering shower chances continue as humidity remains elevated. Temperatures will be in the low 80s most days but could feel like the upper 80s due to high humidity.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible, and areas of patchy fog. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Wind S/SW at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning fog & clouds, turning mostly sunny. Chance P.M. stray showers. Highs in the low/mid 80s and humid. Chance nighttime showers/storms.

SATURDAY: Chance A.M. showers/storms, otherwise turning mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Chance A.M. showers/storms, then partly cloudy with chance P.M. showers/storms. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

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