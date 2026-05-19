Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm, humid, few showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Showers and potentially another line of thunderstorms is possible today as a cold front moves into the state. Most of our area has been TAKEN OUT of the severe weather threat, except for locations well south/east of Grand Rapids. The best chance for stronger thunderstorms will be from Jackson, to Lansing, to Detroit this afternoon. It will still be warm and humid today with highs around 80. Quieter and cooler weather will settle in for the second half of the week. High temperatures will be back into the 60s Wednesday through Friday, with mornings lows in the 40s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm, and humid with a chance of showers/storms. The best chance of stronger storms today will be well south/east of Grand Rapids toward Jackson, Lansing, and Detroit this afternoon. Highs around 80. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of evening showers, otherwise becoming variably cloudy, cooler, and less humid. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, but becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. Highs in low/mid 60s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds. Chance of P.M. and nighttime showers. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

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