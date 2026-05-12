Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, P.M. showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After some areas of morning frost, the good news is that this could be the last chance for widespread frost this season! That said, our outlying rural locations may still see some frost Thursday and Friday mornings this week...but that should be the last of it. Our next weather system arrives today and will bring a chance for showers, mainly this afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will also be possible, but the chance for severe weather is low. We do not expect a widespread, soaking rain, but most areas will see a quarter of an inch or less. Highs today will make the low/mid 60s, but we expect a breezy and chilly day Wednesday with highs only in the lower 50s. A big pattern change is coming, which will lead to a major warm-up that begins Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s and then near 70 on Friday. Over the weekend, it is possible some places touch 80 degrees!

TODAY: Areas of morning frost and early morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy and breezy with afternoon showers developing. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers/storms, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, blustery, and cold. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds west/northwest at 12 to 24 mph. Gusts 30/35 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and mild. Chance of showers. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

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