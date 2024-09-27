Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The first effects of the remnants of Hurricane Helene interacting with another system will start to affect us today. Winds will ramp up today from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with some higher gusts. Clouds will thicken too, especially from Grand Rapids southward. We're also tracking the possibility of some tropical moisture and rain to move into southern Lower Michigan this weekend. Not everyone will see the rain late Friday night, Saturday, or Sunday, but the chance for a few showers will persist through the weekend, especially from Grand Rapids southward. We'll bring a cold front through next week Tuesday that cools us down into the upper 60s, but there's still no big fall cool-down in the next 7 days. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild today. The more abundant sunshine will be north of Grand Rapids, with thicker clouds to the south. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds northeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30/35 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers, especially from Grand Rapids southward, from the remnants of Hurricane Helene. Highs in the low 70s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

