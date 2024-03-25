Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Mostly cloudy skies dominate today, but it will be mainly dry and mild. High temperatures climb to the upper 50s to lower 60s both today and tomorrow. Scattered rain showers arrive this evening, with rain becoming likely tonight. On-and-off rain showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday, as high temperatures climb to the lower 60s. Winds will be even stronger on Tuesday, with wind gusts likely over 40 mph. Sharply cooler air settles in for Wednesday. A stray flurry is possible early Wednesday morning, but most of the day will see a slow decrease in cloud cover. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Chance of showers this evening. Highs around 60. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts over 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with rain likely. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds southeast at 15 to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and windy with showers likely through the morning. Scattered thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Some may be strong to severe with wind as the primary threat. Highs around 60. Winds southeast/southwest at 15 to 30 mph. Wind gusts over 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, otherwise some afternoon sunshine. Sharply colder too. Highs around 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

