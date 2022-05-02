Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly to partly cloudy skies along with breezy conditions today with temperatures only in the mid 50s. Our next shot at additional rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will arrive on Tuesday. Since we are in the first full week of May, we should note temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s most of this week (a cool week). The normal or average high temperature is now 64 degrees. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts. And don't forget to watch FOX 17 at 7 P.M. Wednesday for our SEVERE WEATHER SPECIAL...everything you need to know about how we forecast severe storms, how to stay safe, and one of the biggest tornado events that ever occurred in West Michigan!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Some late day breaks of sun possible. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers developing. West winds 5 to 10. Mph. Lows in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers likely and a few storms possible. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

