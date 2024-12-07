Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, a bit warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our weekend will be fairly quiet to start, outside of a few flurries north of I-96 today, we look to remain dry! Highs will be in the upper 30s today and middle 40s Sunday, aided by a strong southwest flow. Rain chances will accompany the warmth on Monday, but only around a tenth of an inch is expected. The cold front with this system cuts through Tuesday and brings Lake effect Tuesday night through Thursday. Longer range forecast models show we may spike back into the 40s by mid December again. Stay with FOX17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Grand Rapids to the north may catch a brief flurry or sprinkle. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds southwest at 12 to 24 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. Expect a lot of remaining snow to melt. Winds southwest/south at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with light rain showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain/snow showers possible. Lake effect snow develops in the evening and overnight. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs around 30.

