Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloudy skies will persist this morning as we keep temperatures “warmer” today. We will push into the middle 30s today, but Wednesday going into Thursday brings yet another shot of Arctic air dropping temperatures below average with daytime highs in the upper teens. Late Tuesday afternoon and evening we could see some light snow mostly north of I-96 coming off of a clipper system that is settled well to our north. Early Wednesday morning may start off with a bit of light drizzle/freezing drizzle or wintry mix before transitioning to lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. That could lead to a challenging commute home Wednesday evening for areas along/west of U.S. 131. Lake effect snow showers slowly diminish Thursday night into Friday morning. Bundle up and stay safe!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Possible evening/overnight light wintry mix of drizzle and snow showers mostly north of I-96. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds southerly at 5 to 15 mph, but breezier by late day into the evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light wintry mix possible. South winds 10 – 20 mph. Temperatures rising overnight settling in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a light wintry mix early, followed by lake effect snow showers. Morning highs in the mid 30s, then falling throughout the day with another push of Arctic air.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the upper teens.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 20 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

