Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, Arctic air, P.M. and night snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Arctic air is still gripping the region with highs expected again today in the teens to near 20. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely west of U.S. 131 today, but will likely increase in intensity as a trough of low pressure swings through the state and generates 2" to 4" at the immediate lakeshore this evening and overnight. Accumulations inland will likely be an inch or less. Overall, the rest of the week will be mainly dry and quieter. Even as the worst of the Arctic air lifts out Thursday, unseasonably cold air sticks around into the weekend. High temperatures not likely to reach "seasonable levels" until Sunday. For this time of year, our "average highs" are in the mid 30s. It does look like a warmup is on the horizon for the last few days of February, leading into early March. We could be in the upper 30s to near 40. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. A chance of P.M. and night snow showers. Highs in the upper teens to near 20. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers likely. Inland accumulations look to be less than an inch, while areas at the immediate lakeshore could be looking at 2" to 4". Lows around 10. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers. Another inch or so possible at the immediate lakeshore. Steadier snow possible in Berrien County with another 1" to 2" there. Not quite as cold. Highs in the low/mid 20s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, some afternoon sunshine possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the low 40s.

