Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and seasonable

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for mostly cloudy, seasonable conditions today with highs in the lower 70s. We'll start to increase the chance of some rain showers overnight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be cooler and likely the wettest day of the week with widespread steady rainfall. Many communities will pick up a half or so by the time this system moves out on Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler behind this system on Thursday with a few early lingering showers and highs still in the 60s. Friday will be a bit warmer, with the chance for an isolated shower or thundershower and highs in the low 70s. Much of the upcoming weekend should be dry with highs in the low 70s. Sunday kicks off the month of June. A shift to a warmer weather pattern is likely through the first week of the new month. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and seasonable. A chance of P.M. and nighttime showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East-northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with widespread rain showers likely. Severe weather NOT likely. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds northeast/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of a few showers, especially in the morning, otherwise some late day/evening clearing possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

