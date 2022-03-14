Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with highs around 50 today. There's a small chance for a few light rain showers, drizzle, or freezing drizzle north of I-96 tonight into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, dry conditions are in store this week with temperatures soaring back to the lower 50s and lower 60s. We're monitoring another weather system for Friday, bringing widespread rain showers and breezy conditions. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecasts and live radar.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of some light rain or drizzle. There may be some light freezing drizzle along/north of I-96. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few morning light rain showers possible, otherwise becoming partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds northeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

