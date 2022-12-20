Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries as a weaker wave of lighter snow pushes through this morning, especially along/north of I-96. Quiet and chilly on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s. Look for a blast of Arctic air later this week! Daytime highs will only be in the lower 20s with overnight lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens. This blast of cold air looks to be part of a larger system. We are tracking more potential widespread snow accumulations for Christmas weekend. A major winter storm may impact the entire region beginning Thursday and continuing into Sunday with significant snow, wind, perhaps blizzard conditions, and Arctic cold. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for our southern communities for Thursday evening to Saturday morning. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates as Christmas gets closer. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light snow showers, mainly along/north of I-96. Highs in the low 30s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A major winter storm may begin impacting the region. We expect mostly cloudy skies with the chance of rain/freezing rain, or snow mix. Breezy too. Temperatures build in the evening up to the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and very windy with snow likely. It may be heavy at times. Blizzard conditions are possible! Arctic cold arrives! High temperatures in the upper 20s early, with falling temps in the afternoon. Winds could gust to 50 mph or stronger.

SATURDAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and very windy with snow likely. It may be heavy at times. Cold too. Highs in the teens, wind chills in the single digits.

SUNDAY / CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy, very windy, cold and snow likely. Highs in the teens, wind chills in the single digits.

