Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and light rain

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today kicks off with an area of low pressure moving in along a front that overnight was sitting just south of the state. As this moves in, rain will overspread parts of West Michigan, especially south of I-96. The farther north you live, the rain will be lighter and last for a shorter period of time. By Friday, the entire region is dry with increasing amounts of sunshine, but also an increasing wind. Friday overnight into Saturday temperatures will drop down into the 30s with the concern for frost/freeze. Despite the chilly start the weekend is looking fantastic. There will be some cloud cover around but, highs on Saturday should reach well into the 60s and Sunday well into the 70s. An unsettled pattern with showers and storms will start off next week on Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. The steadiest rain likely occurs across our southernmost counties. Highs around 60. Winds northeast/west at 6 to 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, windy and chilly. Highs in the middle 50s. Lows in the 30s with frost/freeze a concern by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Frosty morning, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

MONDAY: Cloudy with shower and storm chances. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

