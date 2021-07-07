Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and storms later on

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: While temperatures will be a bit cooler today, it'll stay uncomfortably humid. We expect a better chance for showers and storms as a cold front to our north continues to slowly move south. The more southeast you live the better chance you have at seeing some stronger storms as we are in the Marginal Risk for severe weather in those areas where we can possible have higher winds and small hail. Stay weather aware! Thursday all that's left are a few lingering showers as drier air pushes in and humidity falls while the clouds try to break up throughout the day. Friday and Saturday look mainly dry outside of an isolated shower far south on Saturday. Sunday as chances of showers and storms in the second half of the day as a warm front moves north across Lower Michigan. We won’t become muggy again until next Monday!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs near 80. Variable winds at 5 - 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower. Winds east 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Chance of lingering showers in the early morning. Slowly decreasing clouds and humidity. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and more comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

