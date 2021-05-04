Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A few light showers could linger into early Tuesday morning, but most of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will bring in cooler temperatures for late week through Mother's Day weekend. Several days will be stuck in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Frost will be a concern again mainly overnight Friday into Saturday. Rain chances are in play for Mother’s Day check back for updates.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few early morning showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. North northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Highs near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the middle/upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the middle 50s. Overnight lows in the 30s with frost a concern leading into Saturday.

SATURDAY: Chilly start with temps in the 30s; otherwise increasing cloud cover. Highs near 60 degrees.

