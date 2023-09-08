Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Plan on a chilly morning, West Michigan! We're tracking cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and some lingering patchy drizzle early on. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY has been issued through early this morning due to high wave heights. Waves on Lake Michigan could range between 2 to 4 feet early and then calming later today. The "fall-like" feeling will continue through the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and upper 60 degree temps expected for today. Cloud cover will gradually decrease leading into Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures this weekend return to the lower and middle 70s. Another blast of cool air is likely next week on Tuesday and Wednesday as daytime high temperatures fall to the 60s. Scattered rain showers are likely, as well starting Monday evening through Wednesday next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of rain returns in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

