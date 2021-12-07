Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cold

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Lake-effect snow flurries and light snow showers will continue this morning, but eventually shut-down by mid/late morning. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with cold temperatures today and wind chills in the teens. A weak system passes by Thursday with a rain/snow shower and a stronger system is on target to bring a plain rain for Friday afternoon/evening. Once we get beyond the next couple of days, above normal temperatures will be the main player over the next couple of weeks!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light lake-effect snow showers and flurries along/west of U.S. 131 this morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills in the single digits in the morning and teens during the afternoon. Bundle up!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for areas north and west of Grand Rapids from 7 P.M. this evening through noon Wednesday. Specifically, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, and Newaygo Counties. We expect snow to develop in these locations with totals accumulations on the order of 2" to 4". Lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds southwest to south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning snow showers north/west of Grand Rapids, other mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 30s. Winds south/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a rain/snow shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 30s.

