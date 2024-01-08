Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and calm winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today will thankfully be dry and quiet with highs around 36 degrees. Winds will be shifting throughout the day from southwest to east/southeast and the approaching system Tuesday. The overall consensus is the system starts as snow just after midnight Tuesday morning, and then areas along and south of I-96 see the precipitation turn to rain in the afternoon and evening. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Oceana and Newaygo counties and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Berrien, Cass, St.Joseph and Branch counties from 1 a.m. Tuesday morning to 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heaviest snowfall looks to be north of I-96, with 6+" of snow is possible near U.S.-10. There is still variability in the forecast since West Michigan is in the middle of the Rain/Snow freezing line. If that precipitation line moves any more north or south, we could see drastically different accumulations for rain and snow. In addition to wet, heavy snow and rain, this system will bring breezy winds. This will generate some travel impacts starting Tuesday Morning through Wednesday Morning. Click here for more information about this week's storm. This system may be the precursor to a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures later next week as our weather pattern becomes more active and more like winter. Thursday we expect another round of snow but with a lighter and weaker system giving only around an inch or so of additional snowfall. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle/upper 30s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers moving in. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers. Some rain showers may mix in at times especially throughout the afternoon. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with gusty winds and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with light snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of P.M. snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

