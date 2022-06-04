Today's Forecast: Morning sunshine, increasing P.M. clouds

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After some sunshine this morning, clouds will gradually thicken and we'll have the chance of a few light passing showers or sprinkles in the late afternoon and early evening. A few more showers are possible Sunday, becoming slightly more widespread Monday as a low pressure system tracks over the state. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected. High temperatures this weekend remain in the lower 70s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but the chance for rain returns late in the day on Wednesday. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but the clouds will gradually thicken. We'll have the chance of a few light passing showers or sprinkles by late this afternoon/evening, especially from Grand Rapids to the south/west. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds light/variable.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

