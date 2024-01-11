Today's Forecast: Morning snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for some morning snow showers from a weak system passing through the state giving us only an inch or two. Another bigger winter storm, with more widespread heavier snow and wind will likely impact the area Friday into Saturday. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for all counties in our FOX 17 viewing area from Friday at 10:00 A.M. until Saturday at 1:00 P.M. Click here for more information about the winter storm arriving Friday. This system will force a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures along with Arctic air this weekend and next week with accumulating lake effect snow. Several inches are possible! Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with light snow showers, especially in the morning hours. An inch or two of accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, dry, and quiet. Lows in the mid/upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Another winter storm arrives! Cloudy and windy with snow developing by late morning/early afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy with snow likely. May be heavy at times! Likely six inches or more may fall! Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and Arctic cold with lake effect snow. Accumulations likely. Highs in the teens.

MONDAY: Cloudy, cold, and breezy with lake effect snow. Accumulations likely. Highs in the teens.

