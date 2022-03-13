Today's Forecast: Morning snow showers and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Good morning! Widespread snow showers are gradually moving into West Michigan this morning, ahead of a warm front that will arrive this afternoon. Milder air moves in later this afternoon and evening, with high temperatures back in the lower 40s. A widespread 1" to 3" is expected by 10 a.m. this morning, with isolated higher amounts possible in the Holland, Muskegon, and Fremont region. Strong southwest / west winds develop this morning, lasting through the day. Wind gusts could range up to 40 mph! There's a small chance for a few light overnight rain showers Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, dry skies are in store for next week with temperatures soaring back to the lower 50s to lower 60s. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecasts and live radar.

TODAY: Snow showers in the morning. Decreasing cloud cover in the afternoon, with highs in the low/mid 40s. Strong southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 20s. Westerly winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs around 50 degrees. Chance for an isolated sprinkle overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

