Today's Forecast: Morning snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Light snow showers continue to fall across West Michigan this morning, creating slick travel conditions for most. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Montcalm, Gratiot, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson counties until Noon Friday. Total snow accumulation by Noon will be up to 3". Skies become dry for this early afternoon, along with moments of sunshine. A cold front passes this evening, generating lake effect snow showers into Saturday morning. For locations along and west of U.S. 131, and additional 1" to 3" of snow accumulation is possible due to lake effect. There's a chance for light snow early Sunday morning, before milder air moves in later in the day. Temperatures rebound to the lower 40s for the second half of your Sunday, with strong wind gusts and some sunshine. The chance for light rain showers are possible late Monday into early Tuesday morning, with dry and warmer conditions for Wednesday. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecasts and live radar.

TODAY: Light morning snow showers, creating slick travel conditions. Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon, with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Winds pick up from the northwest this evening as a cold front passes, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Lake effect snow showers tonight into Saturday morning. Lows in the teens, with wind chill temperatures in the single digits.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow chances, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Snow accumulation between 1" to 3" possible. Colder too! Highs in the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: Chance for light snow showers in the morning. Decreasing cloud cover in the afternoon, with highs in the low/mid 40s. Strong southwesterly winds.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Chance for a brief rain shower overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

