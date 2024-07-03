Today's Forecast: Morning showers; otherwise decreasing cloud cover

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Most activity will remain along and north of I-96 until the overnight hours, when the frontal system shift southeast. Humidity returns today with a morning shower or storm possible. Thankfully, the 4th of July is trending dry with highs in the middle 80s! A stray isolated shower for our southern communities can't be completely ruled out for the holiday. Better shower and storm chances for everyone remain on Friday. Stay alert with FOX 17 News for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially in the morning. Afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY / 4th of July: Partly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower in southern communities. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for some lingering shower activity. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Slim chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube