Today's Forecast: Morning showers, dry and comfortable this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Scattered showers are passing over West Michigan this early morning. A rumble of thunder is possible, especially near the lakeshore. Clouds will gradually decrease through the day, developing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies by this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will build into the Great Lakes for much of the upcoming work week, resulting in mainly dry weather with highs in the low to mid 70s. Have a wonderful and safe weekend!

**A HIGH Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisory have been posted until 8 p.m. Saturday. Strong winds are expected, leading to high wave heights. Waves will range between 4 to 6 feet on Saturday. Use caution near Lake Michigan, and be careful on the piers.**

TODAY: Showers exit early with decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

