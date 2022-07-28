Today's Forecast: Morning rain showers leading to afternoon sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A cold front passes over West Michigan early this morning, generating scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not likely with these showers or storms. Stronger winds pick up on today though, creating potentially dangerous waves along Lake Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued a MODERATE to HIGH Beach Hazard Statement and a Small Craft Advisory, as waves could rise between 3-5 feet in the afternoon and evening. Click here for more information on the Lake Michigan forecast. High pressure builds in starting late this evening, delivering sunshine and dry conditions through the weekend. It will be a stellar weekend to spend outdoors, with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s! The next chance for rain thereafter arrives late in the day on Monday continuing into early Tuesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few morning showers or non-severe storms. Sunshine returns in the afternoon. High in the upper 70s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and dry. Lows near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and comfortable conditions. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for afternoon & evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

