Today's Forecast: Morning rain, otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Grand Rapids broke the old record high temperature of 66 degrees on Monday hitting 70! Record temps are done for the foreseeable future, as a cold front slides through the area today allowing for showers and a few thunderstorms through the morning hours. Severe thunderstorms are not likely. High temperatures occurred at midnight in the low/mid 60s, but will likely fall into the 40s and remain there much of the day as cold air advection occurs behind the front. Highs will be mainly in the lower 50s for Wednesday and Thursday, before additional rain chances and cooler air returns Friday evening and into the weekend. A few snowflakes are possible Saturday and Sunday, but any significant accumulating snow is not likely at this time. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Rain is likely during the morning hours with a few scattered thunderstorms. Drier this afternoon with mostly cloudy, cooler conditions. Highs already occurred in the low/mid 60s around/after midnight, but will fall into the 40s for much of the day. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, pleasant, and mild. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with P.M. showers developing in the afternoon and lasting into the evening and overnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain and few snow showers likely, Highs in the middle 40s.

