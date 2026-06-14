Today's Forecast: Morning rain, gradual clearing and cool

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Scattered rain showers continue through the morning as a cold front passes through. Showers will linger through about lunchtime, followed by gradual clearing as skies turn partly cloudy. Behind that front, temperatures take a hit today with highs only in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cooler temperatures continue through this week with daytime highs held to the low/mid 70s, and overnight lows in the middle 50s. We're expecting some wet weather towards the middle of the week with shower chances between Tuesday and Thursday. The SPC currently has portions of West Michigan under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe weather Tuesday evening/night. Stick with FOX 17 for updates as we approach midweek.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers early, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s around 70. Wind WNW at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s/lower 50s. Wind NW turning SW, light and variable.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy, Wind WSW at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers/t-storms late in the day, isolated strong-severe storms possible. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Chance showers early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

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