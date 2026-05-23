Today's Forecast: Morning rain, cloudy and cool afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Scattered rain showers will continue through about mid-late morning. There may be a few lingering showers into the early afternoon, but many will be dry after noon. The rest of the day will be cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 60s. An isolated shower or two will be possible on Sunday as high temperatures climb into the 70s, followed by clearing skies. Luckily, neither day is looking like a wash out and there will be plenty of dry time both days. Due to the east wind Saturday and lighter winds overall Sunday, wave heights on Lake Michigan will be low. Saturday will be the choppiest day with waves 1-2 feet, but Sunday and Monday waves will be less than 1 foot. We will be dry on Memorial Day and warmer with highs in the 80s! Summer-like temperatures in the 70s and 80s continue through the week. Happy *unofficial* start to summer!

SATURDAY: Scattered morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds E/NE at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Calm winds SW at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s. Great outdoor weather!

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

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