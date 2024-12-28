Today's Forecast: Morning rain clears out quickly. Quite breezy and mild.

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: The persistent rain is finally moving out of West Michigan this morning. It remains quite mild (for late December), with temperatures likely to hold steady today in the upper 40s to low 50s. Stronger southwesterly winds will create blustery conditions this afternoon, as the pattern remains active. Lingering piles and patches of snow will continue to disappear as unseasonably warm air continues to grip the region. Much of today will be dry, but another batch of rain will arrive by Daybreak Sunday. Sunday's rain will be widespread and locally heavy, with most areas picking up at least a half inch! Monday looks to be a dry and quiet day, with partial sunshine possible. Another batch of rain is possible Monday night. The backside of that system will draw in colder air beginning Tuesday, which could create a wintry mix for New Year's Eve. Even colder air will arrive for New Year's Day, generating the potential for Lake Effect Snow Showers to kick-off 2025! If you are a winter weather lover, the pattern is showing signs of shifting toward much cooler air returning after the first of the year! Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Rain showers end quickly this morning. Quite breezy and unseasonably warm with temperatures holding steady in the upper 40s to low 50s. WINDS: South-Southwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly dry though another batch of rain arrives prior to Daybreak Sunday. Lows near 40-degrees. WINDS: W-SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Widespread rain likely. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. WINDS: Shifting E-NE 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Mostly dry, with the chance for partial sunshine to emerge. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers or a wintry mix developing. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: (HAPPY NEW YEAR) Mostly cloudy and colder. Chance few snow showers. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

THURSDAY: Much colder with snow showers. HIGH: 30

FRIDAY: Colder with the chance of snow showers. HIGH: 26

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube