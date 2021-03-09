Tonight's Forecast: Warmest night since November 2020

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: High temperatures topped out well into the 60s across the region on Tuesday and the mild temps will remain tonight, holding in the 40s and 50s. More clouds will be with us on Wednesday but only a slight chance for sprinkles or light showers exists mainly north and west of Grand Rapids. As a cold front pushes southeast Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a better chance for showers will materialize. Sunshine already returns, however, by Thursday afternoon. Cooler weather shows up for the weekend, although that will still only bring us back close to average for the first half of March.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Mild lows in the upper 40s. Southeast/south winds at 7 to 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles or spotty light showers, mainly north/west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Brisk south winds increase to 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. The chance for showers increases late evening and overnight. A rare rumble of thunder possible. Windy. Lows in the middle 50s. South southwest winds at 10-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning showers. Afternoon sunshine returns. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Cooler too. Highs near 50 degrees.

