Today's Forecast; Morning lt. snow; drying out afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: An area of light snow will push through West Michigan this morning, creating the potential for slippery travel this morning. Snowfall amounts will be very light; a dusting to less than an inch from I-96 to the south. Areas north of I-96 could pick up 1" to 2". Dry air returns for much of Sunday afternon into the evening. Light rain or a rain-snow combination will arrive by early Monday morning, as the next system arrives. Temperatures will warm into the low-40s, so Monday's precipitation will likely be mostly liquid instead of frozen. We are tracking a system that could be more impactful by mid-week with the potential of freezing rain changing to all rain Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. So far in Grand Rapids this season, we've tallied 52" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the end of January. Overall, we will be trending the next several days into milder temperatures (at/above freezing) and less chances for accumulating snow, but perhaps better chances for freezing rain or ice (or a rain/snow mix) from time to time. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Lt. snow likely this morning. A brief burst of an inch or two is possible, with the heavier amounts tracking north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southeast/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Chance rain developing prior to the Monday morning commute. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers. (A wintry mix is possible in areas north of Grand Rapids) Highs in the upper 30s north and upper 40s south.

TUESDAY: Cold and quiet. Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Highs in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a widespread area of mixed precipitation developing starting midday. Conditions could get quite slippery, with chance of freezing rain, rain, and snow showers through the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Windy and a bit warmer, with rain or a mixed area of precipitation changing over to lt. snow before ending. Highs in the mid-30s.

FRIDAY: Cold and quiet with partial sunshine. Highs in the mid-upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Chance snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

