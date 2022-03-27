Today's Forecast: Morning lake effect snow with partly cloudy skies this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Good morning and happy Sunday! Reports of 1" to 2" of snow accumulation have been reported for parts of Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties as of Saturday night, with less than an inch for the rest of West Michigan! Lake effect snow showers continue into this morning, so we could see additional light accumulation for locations west of U.S. 131 this morning. Sunshine returns this afternoon, with skies becoming partly cloudy! Today will be chilly, with highs only in the middle to upper 20s, making it one of the coldest days for the month of March. A mix of sun and clouds hangs around for Monday, with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Temperatures rebound back to the 40s by Tuesday. We're tracking a bigger system late Tuesday night into Wednesday that could bring wide spread rain and some wintry mix precipitation through Friday. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Morning lake effect, becoming partly cloudy. Highs only in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills in the teens. Winds north to northwest at 15 to 20 mph with 30 mph gusts possible.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the teens. Winds northwest to north at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds northwest to north at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. A wintry mix develops late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a wintry mix in the morning changing over to rain showers in the afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

