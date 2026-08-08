Today's Forecast: Morning Clouds, Turning Sunny With Dropping Humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Clouds will gradually clear behind a cold front this afternoon giving way to mostly sunny skies. As winds turn out of the northwest behind the front, humidity levels will drop leading to a really nice afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the upper 70s along the lakeshore and lower 80s inland. Sunday will start partly to mostly cloudy, with rain and storm chances increasing towards the afternoon and evening as our next system moves in. Grand Rapids/south is included in a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe storms late Sunday, with the far southwest corner of the state in a Slight Risk (level 2/5). Scattered showers and storms will continue through Monday, with another round of severe storms possible late Monday with a Marginal and Slight Risk in place for southern lower Michigan. Lingering showers continue Tuesday as humidity remains elevated. Temperatures will be in the low 80s most days but could feel like the upper 80s due to high humidity. By the second half of next week, temperatures will drop to the upper 70s. Looking beyond, the 8-14 day temperature outlook favors below average temperatures in West Michigan through mid-month.

TODAY: Partly cloudy turning mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s with dropping humidity. Breezy, Wind W/NW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Wind SW at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with P.M. showers/storms, a few severe storms possible. Highs in the low 80s and humid. Wind S/SW at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, some severe storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

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