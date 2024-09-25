Today's Forecast: Morning clouds, some P.M. sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Very heavy rain occurred on Tuesday over Muskegon County. Radar estimates show about 5" to 6", but viewer reports have those numbers as high as 6" to 9". Both Muskegon and Holland set rainfall records on Tuesday. This morning, we're starting with some low clouds and fog, otherwise temperatures will pop back above average with highs in the low/mid 70s with some sunshine by the afternoon. Expect more mid to upper 70s the remainder of the week into the weekend. We're already tracking the possibility of some tropical moisture moving into southern Lower Michigan this weekend from what will likely be the remnants of Hurricane Helene, but as of now it appears that a majority of that moisture may stay to our south. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning clouds and areas of fog, otherwise some afternoon sunshine. A bit warmer too. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds light.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of P.M. and nighttime showers. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

