Today's Forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We received much needed rain over the last 36 hours, with some isolated reports over 3" and widespread areas in Muskegon and Ottawa Counties over 2"! Patchy fog is possible this morning along with low, gray clouds as temperatures fall behind the front and moisture from the previous rain hovers near the ground. Dew points will gradually drop into the 50s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. The next best chance for rain will come with another front on Saturday, which will produce a few light showers or thundershower and usher in a "Fall preview" for the following week! Highs may be stuck in the upper 60s! On the tropical front, we are tracking Hurricane Erin. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Morning clouds and patchy fog, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Pleasant and refreshing. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance for a few showers or thundershowers. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness. Feeling "Fall-ish". Cooler with the slightest chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Feeling "Fall-ish". Highs in the low/mid 70s.

