Today's Forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a light passing shower or few sprinkles early this morning as a weak system moves across the Great Lakes. By the afternoon will expect abundant sunshine and breezy conditions with highs back in the low 70s. A warm front slides into Michigan Thursday, possible bringing showers in the morning, but most of the day will likely be dry. Thursday night through Friday is our greatest chance at widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Temps stay in the 70s through the weekend when dry air returns. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy this morning, perhaps a few sprinkles or light passing shower, otherwise becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Cooler at the immediate lakeshore. Winds southwest/west at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds diminish. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds west/north at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but much of the day will likely be dry. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube