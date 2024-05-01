Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday night

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of West Michigan under a MARGINAL RISK for severe thunderstorms on Thursday. That is the lowest level category on the severe thunderstorm risk outlook map.

The threat for severe thunderstorms will mainly be between 8 p.m. Thursday through midnight. Hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary concerns. Hail over one inch in diameter is possible, along with wind gusts over 60 mph. At this point, the threat of a tornado remains very unlikely.

While most of the day on Thursday will be dry, a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Most rain will develop after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms will travel from the west to east Thursday night, with the strongest thunderstorms developing after 8 p.m Thursday. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will also be likely with this system.

Rain will become more widespread overnight, lasting into early Friday morning. As of now, the severe weather threat will end at midnight. However, a few strong thunderstorms will be possible through 5 a.m. Friday.

Are you curious on what the difference is between strong and severe thunderstorms? Click here for information on what makes a thunderstorm severe.

