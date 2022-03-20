Today's Forecast: Morning cloud cover with plenty of sunshine this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy first day of spring! Saturday's system and wet weather is quickly departing West Michigan this morning! Some cloud cover and patchy fog remains this morning, with otherwise dry skies. Clouds gradually decrease through the day, allowing for mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures rebound today, pushing back into the 50s. Locations near I-94 will see temperatures in the upper 50s! Spring officially arrives Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 A.M. It's called the spring/vernal equinox with about 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness. Monday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with high temperatures returning to near 60 degrees. A system will track through Northern Michigan on Monday, providing a little more cloud cover to West Michigan. Rain is possible from Big Rapids to the north. The best chance in Grand Rapids to the south for rain will be a developing system over our region on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures on those days will only reach the upper 40s. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: The first official day of spring! Patchy morning fog. Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s. Wind from the west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle 30s with light wind.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and mild. Chance of passing shower north of I-96. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of light rain showers all day. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube