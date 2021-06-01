Today's Forecast: More sunshine and a bit warmer temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Early morning temperatures will be close to 50 degrees as this afternoon brings a mixture of more sun and fewer clouds with warmer highs pushing back into the mid to upper 70s. Any chance for wet weather Wednesday into Thursday now appears minimal as the area of low pressure looks to stay just too far to our south and east to bring appreciable rain into West Michigan. Having said that, a stray afternoon shower cannot be completely ruled out Wednesday or Thursday. A bigger warm-up appears on track for next weekend as mid/upper 80s will be returning along with a good deal of sunshine. A 90+ degree temperature plus soupy humidity is not off the table for early next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. West winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon and evening showers, mainly south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for spotty showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with some humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

