Today's Forecast: More snow showers with steady temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Early morning temperatures diving below freezing as a cold air mass and steady northwesterly winds settle in for the day. This system will fire up some lake effect snow showers! Additional accumulation is likely, especially west of U.S. 131 where an additional 1" to 3" is possible. Isolated higher amounts in the 2" to 4" are possible near Van Buren and Allegan counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for several counties. Click HERE for the latest alerts for West Michigan. Looking for even more snow? This forecast is for you! There's a chance for snow each day in our 7-day outlook. A burst of snow tracks through West Michigan on Friday afternoon, providing another 1" to 3" of accumulation. Isolated higher amounts are possible due to lake enhancement. In a true conveyor belt of systems, another storm develops for Saturday into Sunday with more accumulating snow. All-in-all, keep your snow gear handy this week! Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. An additional 1" to 3" of snow accumulation possible with isolated higher amounts near I-94. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with lingering flurries. Lows in the lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and windy with widespread snow developing. Another 1" to 3" likely in most spots, with isolated higher amounts from lake enhancement. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with the chance of more accumulating snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow. Highs in the middle 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flurries possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with more snow showers possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

