Today's Forecast: Mix of sun & clouds, temperatures remain seasonable

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Starting the weekend off cooler, with a mix of sun and clouds are on tap for today! Mostly sunny skies are anticipated inland, while the lakeshore may see more cloud cover. High temperatures are likely to only reach the middle 30s on Saturday. The heat turns up slightly by Sunday with highs climbing to near 40 degrees. Clouds sweep back in for Sunday as a system approaches West Michigan. Any rain will hold off until the afternoon on Monday. Scattered rain showers continue through Tuesday, so keep your rain gear handy for the start of the week. A wintry mix of light rain and snow is possible on Thursday and Friday of next week. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Lows in the lower/middle 20s. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain develops in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance of a wintry mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower/mid 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube