Today's Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds and a bit warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another chilly start to your morning with once again overall cooler temperatures. Partly cloudy skies are likely on today with increasing cloud cover late in the day, as our next system tracks in for Wednesday. The latest models show rain arriving to West Michigan shortly before Noon on Wednesday, with the chance for rain continuing through Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but severe weather is not likely, but chances are not at a zero. While a stray shower can't be ruled out on Saturday, most of the day will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Plenty of sunshine and heat return for Sunday and Memorial Day. A nice warm-up into the 70s and 80s looks to be on tap for Memorial Day weekend! For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. East northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers develop, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Severe weather is not likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers likely. A few embedded thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Chance for rain showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Warmer and partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube